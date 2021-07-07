Advertisement

Colchester man arrested for UVM burglary

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Colchester man in connection with a burglary at the University of Vermont Tuesday night.

Campus police got a call at 7:30 pm that someone had broken into the Given medical building and stolen laptops, an Apple watch, a digital recorder, and other equipment. Using video surveillance, they were able to identify Steven LeClair of Colchester. Police went to his house and say that he confessed.

“One of our police officers was familiar with him and then when they talked to Burlington Police, they had spoken with him recently. They identified him and corroborated, so it was helpful for us to then make contact with that person,” said UVM Police Chief Tim Bilodeau.

Police say they recovered most of the stolen items, with the exception of some that LeClair has already sold.

Although it’s the second instance of burglary on the campus in the last two weeks, police say the incidents are unrelated.

