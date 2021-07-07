Construction at CVPH to impact hospital access

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Starting Wednesday, construction will close one of the entrances to a Plattsburgh hospital.

Beginning at 7a.m., the Beekman Street entrance at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will be closed to traffic while repairs to a stone pillar are made.

The work on the pillar is part of the hospital’s perimeter fence.

Crews expect to complete work by next week.

Both CVPH’s Cornelia Street and Prospect Street entrances will remain open.

