Dartmouth-Hitchcock says remote work will expand room for patients

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Will giving employees the option to work remotely change the health care industry? Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center thinks so.

The health system recently announced that about 2,000 IT, HR, and admin employees will not be returning to the office post-pandemic. Officials say keeping those employees working from home could end up saving the health system money while creating more space to focus on patient care.

“Allowing these employees to work remotely will free up probably close to 150,000 to 200,000 square feet on our main campus in Lebanon and we are currently in the process of looking at how to reutilize that space,” said DHMC’s Brenda Blair.

Officials say another reason for the change is to make the medical center a more appealing place to work for people who are looking for jobs.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.