Former NY detective pleads not guilty in Vt. case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Florida man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Vermont more than 30 years ago has pleaded not guilty to new charges connected to the case.

Via his attorney, former New York police detective Leonard Forte pleaded not guilty in Bennington County court to two counts of obstruction of justice.

The charges stem from the 79-year-old’s sex assault conviction in 1988. The incident happened during a ski trip in southern Vermont a year prior. But a judge ordered a new trial in ’89, saying the prosecutor at the time unfairly swayed the jury.

The case was delayed for years after Forte, who now lives in LaBelle, Florida, told prosecutors he couldn’t travel to Vermont due to a terminal illness.

But decades later, an investigative report in USA Today called into question Forte’s claims of his health problems.

Vermont state police and investigators from Florida looked into the claims, too, and say Forte in fact was misrepresenting his terminal illness.

Forte called into Wednesday’s court hearing by phone.

The state says he will undergo a competency evaluation in relation to the obstruction case and the sex assault case. That’s tentatively set for later this month.

