Game warden rescues boater and his children on Lake Dunmore

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say thanks to a game warden’s knowledge of Lake Dunmore and experience operating a boat at night, a boater and several children are safe.

We’re told an adult and four children had to rescued after they went out on the Salisbury lake to watch the fireworks just after midnight on Monday.

Game Warden Wesley Butler spoke with the wife of the boat operator who shared her husband’s location but said his phone was almost dead and that their boat wouldn’t start, so was drifting away with the wind.

When Butler got to the lake, he couldn’t find the boat, but after checking the wind, he found them in a different spot.

We’re told everyone was okay but cold with one child shivering uncontrollably.

Medical treatment was refused.

