Giroux leads after first round of 2021 men’s Vermont Am

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - North Country High School standout Austin Giroux holds the lead after day one of the 115th Vermont Amateur men’s golf championship Tuesday at Williston Golf Club.

Giroux, the co-D-1 medalist at the Vermont boys high school golf champoinships this fall, was the only one of the 99 players to finish under par, posting a one under 70 with four birdies and three bogeys.

Giroux holds a one shot lead over Ryan Porter of Manchester Country Club and Ekwanok’s Taylor Bellemare, who both posted rounds of even par 71.

Three players, Barre’s Troy Evans, Burlington’s Troy Goliber and last year’s runner-up, Cory Jozefiak of Mount Anthony, are two shots off the pace with rounds of one over 72.

Kim Perry of the Links at Lang Farm and Barre’s Bryason Richards are two over (73), tied for seventh, with eight more players four shots off the pace at three over par (74).

2020 Vermont Am champion Garren Poirier struggled in his first round, shooting a 7 over 78.

The second round is Wednesday, cut day, then the top 40 players advance to Thursday’s 36-hole finale.

