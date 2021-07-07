Advertisement

At least 8 people displaced in fire in Hinsdale, no one hurt

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) - At least eight people have been displaced in a fire at a residential building in Hinsdale, and the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office is joining the investigation.

The fire chief tells WMUR-TV no one was hurt in the fire, which started at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in the first-floor kitchen.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

