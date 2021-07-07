Advertisement

Longtime Vermont radio host Ernie Farrar has died

Ernie Farrar-File photo
Ernie Farrar-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has lost a broadcasting legend.

Longtime radio host Ernie Farrar died at the hospital with his family by his side. He was 78.

You may have not have seen Farrar, but you probably heard him.

He started his career at a radio station in St. Albans. He then moved to WVMT, where he worked for more than 50 years.

For the last 20 years of his career, he delivered the morning headlines.

Farrar retired from WVMT in 2018.

Related Story:

Charlie and Ernie sign off the air WVMT-AM

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Richards-File photo
Burlington Airport aviation director on leave pending investigation
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Camel’s Hump rescue has crews working all night
Rutland man killed in Route 7 crash
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
Kyle Dodson and Mayor Miro Weinberger
WCAX Investigates: Burlington ‘temp jobs’ redacted

Latest News

File photo
Vermont DMV to reopen some satellite offices
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
File image
Teen joyride in Maine ends with arrest, return to NH
Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
New York couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman