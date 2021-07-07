Longtime Vermont radio host Ernie Farrar has died

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has lost a broadcasting legend.

Longtime radio host Ernie Farrar died at the hospital with his family by his side. He was 78.

You may have not have seen Farrar, but you probably heard him.

He started his career at a radio station in St. Albans. He then moved to WVMT, where he worked for more than 50 years.

For the last 20 years of his career, he delivered the morning headlines.

Farrar retired from WVMT in 2018.

