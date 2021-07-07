Advertisement

More than $140K in back wages owed to NH pizza delivery workers

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An investigation has recovered more than $140,000 in back wages owed to 66 pizza delivery employees who worked for a business in New Hampshire, including during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The department said Checkmate Pizza, with locations in Concord and Londonderry, failed to reimburse drivers for expenses incurred using their personal vehicles to make deliveries.

Checkmate also violated overtime requirements by paying tipped worked time and one-half their direct cash wages instead of time and one-half the employees’ regular rates of pay when they worked more than 40 hours a week, the department said.

The investigations covered a period from early 2019 to early this year.

“Food delivery drivers, like many restaurant workers, have remained on the frontlines since the pandemic began and deserve to be paid for all their work,” Steven McKinney in Manchester, acting district director of the Wage and Hour Division, said in a statement Wednesday.

An email seeking comment was sent to Checkmate Pizza.

