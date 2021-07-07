Advertisement

New York couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York couple faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Schuyler Falls woman.

New York State Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was reported missing. Her body was later found at a home on 98 Blake Road in Schuyler Falls.

Police on Wednesday arrested Craig Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls, on charges of 2nd-degree murder. They say the couple stole the victim’s car.

There were no other immediate details. Authorities, including the New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh City Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and DEA agents, continue to investigate. An autopsy was also being conducted Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

