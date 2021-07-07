NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate

ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The chaplain of the Altona Correctional Facility faces charges of having sex with an inmate.

Police say Tamra Murphy, 62, of Malone, had sex with an inmate and gave him money while she was employed at the Clinton County prison.

She now faces more than a dozen charges including rape in the 3rd degree and criminal sexual act in the 3rd degree.

She’ll be in court next week.

