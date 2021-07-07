Advertisement

NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The chaplain of the Altona Correctional Facility faces charges of having sex with an inmate.

Police say Tamra Murphy, 62, of Malone, had sex with an inmate and gave him money while she was employed at the Clinton County prison.

She now faces more than a dozen charges including rape in the 3rd degree and criminal sexual act in the 3rd degree.

She’ll be in court next week.

