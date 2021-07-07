Police urging drivers to slow down, avoid another deadly July

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An increase in summer travel has more drivers out on Vermont roads but that also could mean more speeding. State police say they are watching speeding closely because it too often comes up as a contributing factor in deadly crashes.

“We can see people tailgating all the time and probably texting, you can see people moving left and right,” said Oscar Sanchez of South Burlington.

Sanchez and his son Marcelo were on their way down I-89 to New Hampshire Tuesday. They say out on the roads people are often in a rush and not paying much attention to what they are doing, and for state police, that’s a concern. “We are trailing down a dangerous path with the amount of fatalities Vermont is seeing already this year,” said Vermont State Police Lt. Tara Thomas.

It’s a similar conversation state police always have -- what exactly is causing deaths on Vermont’s roads? This year, speed has accounted for a quarter of those deadly accidents. Six were deadly out of 25 total. Lt. Thomas says they are sticking with an education-based model. “We can’t enforce our way out of these. We really need to educate the public, because when you choose to operate the motor vehicle, you own the vehicle, you own the road at that point and you need to take responsibility to make the right decision,” she said.

Thomas says a big part of that education is understanding the crashes. That’s where crash reconstruction comes in. “Frankly, when you go to these things, they are bone-chilling,” said Vermont State Police Trooper Christopher Hein, who works with the crash reconstruction team. He says even if you think speeding will make up time, it likely won’t make as much as you need. “A majority of times nowadays, because everyone is always in a hurry to get from ‘A’ to ‘B.’ But truth be told, if you are running, 5 to 10 minutes late, you’re not going to make up that sort of time. You have to be going well over the posted speed limit -- let’s say 30 miles for about 30 minutes -- to make any sort of time, but a lot of people look past that,” said Hein.

He says if that is combined with distracted driving or even just being cut off, speeding can have an even larger impact. “Once you factor all those things in together, it’s the totality of circumstances which lead to crashes on our roadways, and more often than not, they are more serious than a simple fender bender,” said Hein.

That’s why Sanchez says when on the roads, it’s better to pay extra attention. “I go slowly and try to pay attention to what’s going on around me,” he said.

As Vermont continues to see more traffic on the roadways, state police are also reminding folks to ensure you are giving yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go. They say that is one of the best ways to reduce excessive speeding.

