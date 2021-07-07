Advertisement

Quebec woman hit and killed by plane

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. ESPRIT, QUEBEC (WCAX) - A Quebec woman is dead after a tragic, freak accident north of Montreal.

“You hear about somebody struck by lightning, it’s overwhelming, but by a landing airplane never heard nothing like that before,” said Pierre Remillard, a neighbor.

Police say a woman was cutting grass Monday near the runway of Parachute Montreal when the plane crashed with the lawn mower.

She died after getting to the hospital. The pilot was treated for shock.

Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.

