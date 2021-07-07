Advertisement

Remembering Super Senior Jim Hasson

Jim Hasson
Jim Hasson(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is remembering Super Senior Jim Hasson, who died recently.

The Cavendish man was one of the few we profiled twice. The first was about his life as a Navy Seabee in World War II. After the war, Hasson was in the reserves and 25 years later got called up for duty in Vietnam. He stayed in the military for over 42 years, perhaps the longest-serving Seabee ever.

We interviewed him again in March and he talked about the loneliness and isolation during the COVID lockdown. On his 95th birthday, the town threw him a parade in his honor.

His daughter, Julie, said he died after a short illness and that “He lived a life that was honest.”

