Teen joyride in Maine ends with arrest, return to NH

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, Maine (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl led police on a chase across New Hampshire and Maine before state police used spike mats to stop the joyride.

The teen, driving a pickup stolen in Berlin, New Hampshire, drove across the state line into Maine on Monday evening, hitting a construction barrier along the way. Police say she avoided three sets of spike mats before arriving in Rumford, where she escaped a dead-end street by driving through a yard, smashing through a fence, hitting a vehicle, and narrowly avoiding a swimming pool.

She was eventually arrested and returned to police in Berlin.

