Vermont DMV to reopen some satellite offices

File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles says it will reopen some of its satellite offices in August.

The DMV offices in Dummerston and St. Albans will open on Aug. 2; the St. Johnsbury office will open on Aug. 5.

People must make appointments for those offices. Click here to schedule an appointment or call 1-888-970-0357.

DMV officials say they are still developing a reopening plan for the offices in Middlebury and White River Junction.

The DMV operates six permanent branches. Those are in Montpelier, Rutland, Newport, Springfield, Bennington and South Burlington. The permanent branches have been open throughout most of the pandemic, by appointment only. Those offices will continue in-person services by appointment.

DMV officials say those appointments have helped cut long wait times. They also say more people are visiting the DMV online.

