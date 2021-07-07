Vermont ferry company faces storm of opposition over development plans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Transportation Company is facing a tidal wave of problems as it hopes to move some of its maintenance operations from the Burlington Waterfront to the company’s ferry crossing in Grand Isle.

The ferry company wants to put up a new 30,000-square-foot building in Grand Isle, and replace several buildings at its King Street Ferry dock with a new restaurant.

But residents of Grand Isle have raised strong opposition to the plan.

Kevin McCallum with our media partner Seven Days is diving into the debate over the ferry company’s plans. He told our Darren Perron what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for McCallum’s story in Seven Days.

