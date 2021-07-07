Advertisement

Vermont inmate caught with suspected fentanyl

St. Johnsbury prison
St. Johnsbury prison(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont inmate is in trouble after police say she tried to bring drugs into jail with her.

Late Tuesday, St. Johnsbury Police arrested Jennifer Williams after they say she tried entering a home. She was also wanted on prior felony arrest warrants.

During her jail admissions procedure at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility, correctional officers found wax paper baggies of a powder on her.

She reportedly admitted to officers it was fentanyl.

Due to her conditions of release, she’s not supposed to have regulated drugs.

The suspected drugs were taken and she was issued a citation.

