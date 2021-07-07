Vt. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray loading campaign coffers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is more than a year away from the next general election but some state leaders are already loading their campaign coffers.

Campaign finance documents show Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has raised more than $50,000 since December from more than 300 donors.

That’s by far the most out of any candidate this cycle so far.

But she says that she’s focused on her current role as lieutenant governor instead of thinking about reelection.

“We’ve launched our recover stronger tour, where we’re focused on meeting with communities and business leaders across the state to understand how we can recover from this pandemic and best spend the American Rescue Plan funds coming to the state,” Gray said.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Phil Scott still has more than $270,000 still on hand in his campaign fund leftover from his last run.

