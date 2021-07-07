BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An area of low pressure will ride along a frontal system that remains across our region through the end of the work week. Periods of rain will develop during the day on Thursday, falling heavy at times by the afternoon and evening. Skies will remain cloudy through the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the 1-2″ range with slightly lower amounts in the northern Champlain Valley and northern New York, and higher totals possible over southern New Hampshire.

Showers will persist on Friday, but won’t likely be as heavy, especially by the afternoon as the area of low pressure exits our region. Temperatures will slowly start warming back up into the mid 70s. Skies will likely remain cloudy to mostly cloudy during the day.

Just in time for the weekend, we’ll finally start to dry things out. Unlike the 4th of July weekend, we’re expecting some sunshine and a return to warmer, more seasonable temperatures. After a few morning clouds early Saturday, skies will become partly sunny. We should see partly sunny skies continue into Sunday and Monday as well as highs reach the low 80s.

Unsettled weather looks to return for the middle part of next week. Look for the chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with mid week highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.