BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After that hot, steamy, and - for some of us - stormy day on Tuesday, today will be a lot more comfortable as cooler, less humid air works its way in from the north. But our far southern areas near the MA border will still be getting in on that heat & humidity like we had yesterday, as a frontal boundary stretches acroos the region from west to east, keeping the northern side of the front cooler & less humid, but the southern side will still be hot & muggy. That front will also act as a focus for some showers to form on, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

The rest of this frontal system stretches back through the Great Lakes into the upper Midwest, and that part of the front has a ton of moisture with it. So, as it moves our way on Thursday, we can expect periods of rain which may be heavy at times. The heavy, steady rain will last into Thursday night, tapering to persistent showers on Friday.

We could be looking at a good 1-3″ of rain on Thursday and Friday. Also, Tropical Storm Elsa may contribute to the rainfall here as the storm moves up the east coast in our direction by the end of the week.

After that system goes by, the weekend is looking good - lots of sunshine along with seasonable temperatures. That will last into Monday. But another system may bring some more rain showers by Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the rainy weather for the end of the week. We will keep you informed about any potential flooding problems, both on-air and online. -Gary

