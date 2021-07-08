Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s reality show in the works

Ben & Jerry's scoop shop - File photo
Ben & Jerry's scoop shop - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new competition challenges ice cream masters to come up with their own original Ben & Jerry’s flavor.

Six ice cream creators will do battle to come up with outrageous new flavors on a new, four-episode TV series set to hit the Food Network next month.

Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones” is offering $20,000 to whoever comes up with the flavor that most impresses the company’s co-founders.

They haven’t yet said if the winning flavor will be produced for the public but it seems like a bit of a no-brainer!

To keep things exciting, the flavors must be inspired by a celebrity, who will also offer direction.

Rapper Ludacris and actor Kevin Bacon are among the stars who will be participating.

