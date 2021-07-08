Advertisement

Bennington looking for ideas to reuse closing battery plant

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Bennington are looking for ideas about how to reuse a battery manufacturing plant that is closing down.

The Bennington County Regional Commission was hired by the town to produce a detailed reuse plan for the nearly 300,000-square-foot complex now used by Energizer. The plant is slated to close down this year. Energizer is moving production to Portage, Wisconsin. As part of the planning process a remote public session is scheduled to be held on July 21.

A steering committee of representatives from local government, area business and others was developed to oversee the planning. Officials say work on the plan is expected to wrap up by September.

