Border Patrol spots vehicle driving across lawn to illegally enter Vermont

Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.
Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) - Seven people were apprehended after entering Vermont illegally from Quebec by driving across the lawn of a library built in both the United States and Canada. They were immediately returned to Canada.

A video released Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the car driving by the Haskell Free Library and Opera House on July 4, nearly hitting a car in Vermont.

Agents apprehended the vehicle a short time later as it headed south on Interstate 91.

The occupants were from Canada, France and Romania. They were returned to Canada under special public health rules intended to minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

