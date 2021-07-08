Advertisement

Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers.

A federal indictment filed Thursday charges Eugene McClaurin with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent.

McClaurin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The undercover officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

File image
Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for theft of $184
Delta variant cases rising in half of U.S. states
Delta variant cases increase in half of U.S. states
Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.
Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder
Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on President Jovenel...
2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president