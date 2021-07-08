Advertisement

Stewartstown man dies in crash

Scene of fatal crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown.
Scene of fatal crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown.(NHSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is dead following a crash in Coos County early Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. State police say Louis Thibodeau, 51, was driving north on Route 3 in Stewartstown when he drifted across the centerline, hitting an embankment with his pickup truck.

The local man was taken to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

