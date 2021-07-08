Stewartstown man dies in crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is dead following a crash in Coos County early Thursday.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. State police say Louis Thibodeau, 51, was driving north on Route 3 in Stewartstown when he drifted across the centerline, hitting an embankment with his pickup truck.

The local man was taken to the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

