Electric vehicle catches fire while plugged in

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) -An electric vehicle catches fire while charging in the owners driveway. The Thetford Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire, on July 1, 2021, for a 2019 Chevy Bolt EV. The car caught fire on the passenger side and the back seat, burning the whole inside.

The cause of the fire appears to be an undetermined electrical system failure.

The vehicle was destroyed and no injuries were reported.

In the meantime, General Motors announced a safety recall to select 2017 - 2019 Chevy Bolt EV’s battery modules.

