Advertisement

F-35s to fly at night Thursday

(NBC15)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear F-35s Thursday night at different times. That’s because the Vermont Air National Guard will be doing night flying.

Nighttime takeoffs will take place between 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m at the Burlington International Airport. Landings will happen between 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Guard says the usual morning trainings will still happen, but they won’t do their usual afternoon training. This is just for Thursday.

They say they are preparing for an off station night exercise later this month.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

A South Burlington deli says they need help identifying two men they say broke into their store.
South Burlington deli broken into; safe stolen
A South Burlington deli says they need help identifying two men they say broke into their store.
South Burlington market broken into; safe stolen
File photo
Vermont joins multistate antitrust lawsuit against Google
Courtesy: Michael Larrow
Grand Isle man arrested in drug trafficking investigation
A nearly one year-long drug trafficking investigation is now over after a recent arrest.
Grand Isle man arrested for drug trafficking