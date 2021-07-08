F-35s to fly at night Thursday

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Don’t be alarmed if you hear F-35s Thursday night at different times. That’s because the Vermont Air National Guard will be doing night flying.

Nighttime takeoffs will take place between 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m at the Burlington International Airport. Landings will happen between 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Guard says the usual morning trainings will still happen, but they won’t do their usual afternoon training. This is just for Thursday.

They say they are preparing for an off station night exercise later this month.

