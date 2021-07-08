Advertisement

Grand Isle man arrested in drug trafficking investigation

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly one year-long drug trafficking investigation is now over after a recent arrest.

A Vermont Drug Task Force investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies began back in October 2020.

They found that 63-year-old Michael Larrow sold heroin on multiple occasions.

Just last week, law enforcement conducted a search warrant of Larrow’s home in Grand Isle on suspicion of sale of heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

He was arrested and is expected in court later this year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate

Latest News

F-35s to fly at night Thursday
Kids dive back into summer as the state returns to normalcy
Summer is back, pools are open and summer camps are adjusting to feeling normal again.
Pools return to normalcy this summer
Burlington City Hall Park
Vermont launches outdoor summer events calendar