Grand Isle man arrested in drug trafficking investigation

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly one year-long drug trafficking investigation is now over after a recent arrest.

A Vermont Drug Task Force investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies began back in October 2020.

They found that 63-year-old Michael Larrow sold heroin on multiple occasions.

Just last week, law enforcement conducted a search warrant of Larrow’s home in Grand Isle on suspicion of sale of heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

He was arrested and is expected in court later this year.

