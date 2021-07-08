Advertisement

Hacker reports Vermont man for alleged child pornography

(AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bristol man faces federal child pornography charges after someone hacked into his computer and turned him in.

According to court documents, the hacker broke into Scott Remick’s home computer in mid-June, where he allegedly found seven images of child pornography.

The hacker notified Vermont State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police arrested Remick Wednesday.

Remick is no stranger to technology. The feds say he is a senior technology specialist at Middlebury College.

