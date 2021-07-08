Kids dive back into summer as the state returns to normalcy

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is in full swing and looking more normal following the pandemic. But are kids feeling comfortable going to summer camp or going to the pool?

The sights and sounds of summer are back at Camp Maple Street and kids have been out enjoying their summers so far. Staff say it just makes summer better.

“These kids love the pool. They absolutely love the pool,” said Flynn Barcomb with the Camp Maple Street pool.

Barcomb has been working at the pool for six years.

“I know that last year was really hard to tell how kids were feeling. You really couldn’t use their words. They use faces a lot, that’s how we translate what they are trying to say,” said Barcomb.

After capacity limits and mask reminders last year, Barcomb says this year has its own unique challenges. She says there is something to be said about experience.

“Luckily we have plenty of seasoned lifeguards who are willing to just help out some of our new guards who are not so used to the recent change in the amount of people we let in,” said Barcomb.

She says restrictions are lifted and so far people are flocking back to beat the heat.

“It’s fantastic. It feels pretty much like a normal summer,” said Kirsten Santor, the program director for Essex Junction Parks and Rec.

She says if you’re sick, no need to stop by, but otherwise, you’ll see Camp Maple Street look like it always has.

“There is some mask-use in some enclosed spaces primarily, but other than that we are seeing fairly normal numbers,” said Santor.

And Santor says that’s what this summer is all about since the restrictions have lifted.

“It feels like we dove head first into a real summer which feels fantastic. I can’t say enough about how good it feels, and it’s just a really good way to get back to normal. I am glad that it happened in the summer because I think it’s a really good way to let off some steam,” said Santor.

Barcomb says there was never a doubt, even after last summer, that they would be back again. Because for them, it’s all about the kids.

“We love watching them be happy and love what they are doing,” said Barcomb.

But summer camps are still facing hiring troubles.

Counselors say the camper-to-counselor ratio is good but more people are always welcome. The biggest piece they say are lifeguards to help man the pool, which is back with no capacity limits.

But as they continue to look for people, they say they do have immediate needs filled, which has allowed a return to a normal summer.

All the kids WCAX saw at the pool on Wednesday seemed to be comfortable getting back in the water.

The pool is open to the public weekdays 12:30-8 p.m. and weekends 11-8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.