Leak creates potentially slippery situation in St. Albans

Crews put sand down on a spill in St. Albans.
Crews put sand down on a spill in St. Albans.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The fire department cleaned up a spill in St. Albans on Thursday.

The leak was from a trash removal company truck.

But officials say the leak was environmentally safe; it was vegetable-grade hydraulic oil.

The fire department says the biggest concern was for traction if it rained which could create an issue for drivers.

So they called VTrans to put some sand down.

