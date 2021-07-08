Lebanon bike tunnel opening delayed a week
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Cyclists in Lebanon will have to wait one more week for the grand opening of a new bike tunnel in the city.
The $3 million project connects the city’s popular trail systems in the Upper Valley and has been in the works for over a year. It was scheduled to officially open to the public Thursday night, but the grand opening was delayed for a week due to rain in the forecast.
City officials say it’s one of several projects aimed at improving economic activity downtown.
