Lebanon bike tunnel opening delayed a week

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Cyclists in Lebanon will have to wait one more week for the grand opening of a new bike tunnel in the city.

The $3 million project connects the city’s popular trail systems in the Upper Valley and has been in the works for over a year. It was scheduled to officially open to the public Thursday night, but the grand opening was delayed for a week due to rain in the forecast.

City officials say it’s one of several projects aimed at improving economic activity downtown.

