North Country homicide raises new questions about bail reform

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Would a Lyon Mountain woman still be alive it wasn’t for bail reform? A North Country lawmaker says maybe.

We told you Wednesday that Crisie Luebbers, 46, was found dead at a home at 98 Blake Road in Schuyler Falls.

Police arrested Craig Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls. They’re charged with murder and grand larceny.

Now, state Sen. Dan Stec says the homicide may have been prevented if it wasn’t for a bail reform law passed two years ago.

Stec says on June 30, just one day before court paperwork says the alleged murder took place, Foster was arrested on drug felony charges, and he had another felony arrest back in May. Foster was charged and released with no bail because his charge fell under a bail reform law that limits judges from issuing bail or intervention in many cases, including Foster’s June 30 arrest.

Stec says if Foster was behind bars or in treatment because of his charge, it could have prevented the death of Chrisie Luebbers.

“No one knows for sure what would have happened to this suspect back on June 30th, would he have been held or not, but we do know now that it wasn’t even an option a week ago because of the bail reform,” said Stec, R-Queensbury.

The bail reform bill was passed in an effort to keep people charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies out of jail.

Stec has spoken out against the law numerous times and says this is an example of how it is hurting rather than helping communities.

Police were back at the scene in Schuyler Falls Thursday but they still aren’t releasing much information.

We learned other new details from court paperwork. It has information about a stolen car connected to the case, a 2005 Ford Escape registered to Lisa Charland. Police say Charland was an acquaintance of the Luebbers. We don’t know where it was found or why it was stolen, or its connection to the homicide. That court paperwork also says the theft happened on July 1.

Police still have not said how Luebbers died.

