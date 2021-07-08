NY man dies in Adirondack crash

ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead following a crash early Monday morning.

It happened on Route 458 near St. Regis Falls. Lance Jensen, 38, of Nicholville, was headed north when he lost control, rolling his car multiple times. He was taken to the Canton Potsdam Hospital where he died.

A passenger, Rachel Nickels, 36, of Canton, was treated for hand injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

