Advertisement

NY man dies in Adirondack crash

File image
File image(Associated Press)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. REGIS FALLS, N.Y (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead following a crash early Monday morning.

It happened on Route 458 near St. Regis Falls. Lance Jensen, 38, of Nicholville, was headed north when he lost control, rolling his car multiple times. He was taken to the Canton Potsdam Hospital where he died.

A passenger, Rachel Nickels, 36, of Canton, was treated for hand injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.
Border Patrol spots vehicle driving across lawn to illegally enter Vermont
Crews rescued an injured hiker on Mt. Mansfield's Sunset Ridge Trail Wednesday night.
Rescuers respond to injured hiker on Mt. Mansfield
Scene of fatal crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown.
Stewartstown man dies in crash
File photo
Bennington looking for ideas to reuse closing battery plant