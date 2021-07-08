Organizers get ready for in-person Battle of Plattsburgh celebration

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is back on and in-person this September.

The four day event will have games for children, a parade, re-enactment demonstrations and fireworks.

Organizers are looking for donations of $18.14 to cover the costs of the event. It’s said to cost around $50,000.

This is the 23rd year of the commemoration and officials are looking forward to welcoming people back in person following a virtual event last year.

“If we look back, way back to 1814 right after the war, the towns people gathered to celebrate the victory over the British forces. Today, we invited all the people in the towns and villages in the North Country and beyond to joins us as we celebrate our victory over the extreme challenges over the last year,” said Tom Donahue with 1814 Commemoration Inc.

The dates are September 9-12.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.