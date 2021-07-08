Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man faces attempted murder charges after he tried to kill his girlfriend.

Investigators say late Wednesday night, Stephen Blaisdell, 36, repeatedly beat and choked his girlfriend. She says she lost consciousness three times.

When she tried to call for help, police say Blaisdell broke her iPad and cellphone.

They say he finally let her go and she fled to a neighbor’s for help.

Blaisdell is being held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.