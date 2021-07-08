Advertisement

Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend

Police say a Burlington man faces attempted murder charges after he tried to kill his girlfriend.
Police say a Burlington man faces attempted murder charges after he tried to kill his girlfriend.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man faces attempted murder charges after he tried to kill his girlfriend.

Investigators say late Wednesday night, Stephen Blaisdell, 36, repeatedly beat and choked his girlfriend. She says she lost consciousness three times.

When she tried to call for help, police say Blaisdell broke her iPad and cellphone.

They say he finally let her go and she fled to a neighbor’s for help.

Blaisdell is being held without bail at the Northwest Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

Expanding Vt. Criminal Justice Council aims to incorporate police reform efforts
bus
Schools struggling to hire bus drivers for fall
protest
Groups hold Statehouse ‘deadline for Democracy’ vigil to push voter access
File photo
UVM Medical Center copes with shortage of specialists, lengthy patient wait times