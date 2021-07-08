Advertisement

A record fundraising year for The Prouty

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s a record-breaking year for The Prouty, an annual fundraiser for the Dartmouth-Hitchock Norris Cotton Cancer Center now in its 40th year.

In-person events begin Friday with golf at Eastman Links in Grantham. Bike rides and walks are scheduled for this weekend. Virtual events have been taking place since June 1st to celebrate the 40th anniversary. This year’s event has raised $3.7 million so far, which is a new record, despite the fact that participation is down a bit. A little more than 2,200 people registered for the event. Money raised supports various programs to help both the quality of life for patients and their families, as well as science.

“Groundbreaking research and meaningful family support services. So, all of the items that aren’t funded by insurance -- support groups, massage, yoga, art, music therapy, transportation, and grocery assistance. The Prouty makes it possible,” said the center’s Jaclynn Rodriguez.

Last year’s event was completely virtual due to the pandemic. Teams shared their stories and rides online. The Prouty has raised about $43 million over the past four decades.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott appointed to president’s Council of Governors
Ben & Jerry's scoop shop - File photo
Ben & Jerry’s reality show in the works
File photo
Vermont experiencing hard liquor shortages
Hacker reports Vermont man for alleged child pornography