Advertisement

Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for theft of $184

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) - Someone who broke into a Vermont restaurant and stole $184 appears to have a guilty conscience.

A note left at the Full Belly Deli in Lyndonville over the weekend included a handwritten note in purple marker that said, “I’m so sorry, I had to.”

We are asking the public for help!! Over the weekend the deli was broken into and money was indeed taken. They didn’t...

Posted by Full Belly Deli VT on Monday, July 5, 2021

Owner Tyler Eckhardt, who opened the restaurant in May, wasn’t sympathetic. He called it “disrespectful” for a new business that is trying to get off the ground.

The person entered through the back door. There was no security footage because cameras had not been installed.

Vermont State Police are investigating. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

Professor Melissa VanderKaay Tomasulo with one of the VR headsets used in stress-reduction...
St. Mike’s professor studying stress management for astronauts
Illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada, in Derby Line, Vermont.
Border Patrol spots vehicle driving across lawn to illegally enter Vermont
x
Vermont joins multistate antitrust lawsuit against Google
x
Rescuers respond to injured hiker on Mt. Mansfield