Remorseful restaurant thief apologizes for theft of $184

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (AP) - Someone who broke into a Vermont restaurant and stole $184 appears to have a guilty conscience.

A note left at the Full Belly Deli in Lyndonville over the weekend included a handwritten note in purple marker that said, “I’m so sorry, I had to.”

We are asking the public for help!! Over the weekend the deli was broken into and money was indeed taken. They didn’t... Posted by Full Belly Deli VT on Monday, July 5, 2021

Owner Tyler Eckhardt, who opened the restaurant in May, wasn’t sympathetic. He called it “disrespectful” for a new business that is trying to get off the ground.

The person entered through the back door. There was no security footage because cameras had not been installed.

Vermont State Police are investigating.

