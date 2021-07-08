Rescuers respond to injured hiker on Mt. Mansfield

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescue crews responded to Mt. Mansfield to assist an injured hiker Wednesday night.

Stowe Mountain Rescue says the hiker injured his leg going down the Sunset Ridge trail. Crews from multiple organizations mobilized for the litter carry. They used rope belays and other methods to get the hiker to the Underhill trailhead before midnight.

They say the hiker was prepared with enough clothing, food, and water to wait for help.

