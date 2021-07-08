Scott appointed to president’s Council of Governors

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden has appointed Vermont Governor Phil Scott to the President’s Council of Governors.

The bipartisan council was established in 2008 and includes up to 10 governors who work with federal officials to address issues including national security, homeland defense, disaster preparedness, and the National Guard.

“I look forward to working with his administration and the other governors to demonstrate that bipartisan leadership can work and help bring our deeply polarized country together to unite around our shared values and goals,” Gov. Scott said in a statement.

Other members of the council include:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

The appointment is for a two-year term.

