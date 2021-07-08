Scott appointed to president’s Council of Governors
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - President Joe Biden has appointed Vermont Governor Phil Scott to the President’s Council of Governors.
The bipartisan council was established in 2008 and includes up to 10 governors who work with federal officials to address issues including national security, homeland defense, disaster preparedness, and the National Guard.
“I look forward to working with his administration and the other governors to demonstrate that bipartisan leadership can work and help bring our deeply polarized country together to unite around our shared values and goals,” Gov. Scott said in a statement.
Other members of the council include:
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair
- Delaware Governor John Carney
- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Oregon Governor Kate Brown
- Utah Governor Spencer Cox
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
The appointment is for a two-year term.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.