SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington deli says they need help identifying two men they say broke into their store.

The Mill Market and Deli says two men smashed the glass front door and stole their safe Thursday morning around 2 a.m.

The Dorset Street business wants you to call South Burlington Police if you can help.

