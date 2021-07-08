Advertisement

UVM Medical Center copes with shortage of specialists, lengthy patient wait times

By Dom Amato
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID crisis may be over, but access to health care in the state remains a key concern in the coming years.

The pandemic caused many people to put off key medical procedures. Now, with virus numbers in Vermont receding, the University of Vermont Medical Center is seeing more patients. At the same time, the hospital continues to struggle with a long-running shortage of specialists including neurologists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and child psychiatrists, and that’s leading to lengthy wait times for some patients.

Dom Amato spoke with UVMMC president Dr. Stephen Leffler about the impact of the pandemic on hospital patient visitation and how they are addressing the staffing issues.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

Expanding Vt. Criminal Justice Council aims to incorporate police reform efforts
bus
Schools struggling to hire bus drivers for fall
protest
Groups hold Statehouse ‘deadline for Democracy’ vigil to push voter access
Police say a Burlington man faces attempted murder charges after he tried to kill his girlfriend.
Police: Burlington man tried to kill girlfriend