Vermont joins multistate antitrust lawsuit against Google

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s attorney general is suing Google for antitrust violations.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan is joining 36 other states accusing Google of “exclusionary” conduct related to the Google Play Store for Android Mobile devices and Google Play Billing.

The states say Google used its market dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

Donovan says Google requires app developers to use Google Play Billing as a middleman and pay a commission of up to 30% when selling on the Google Play Store.

“Google has harmed consumers by inflating the price of apps through its anti-competitive practices,” Donovan said in a statement Thursday. “We are proud to be standing with our fellow states to bring an end to this abuse.”

