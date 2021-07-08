Advertisement

Vermont launches outdoor summer events calendar

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials have now launched a summer event calendar called Stages in the Sun.

The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing has partnered with the arts council and parks and rec to create a spot where people can find a list of things going on throughout the state this summer.

Officials say as more Vermonters are looking for safe things to do with all COVID restrictions being lifted, Stages in the Sun can bring people back together.

“It all kind of dovetails in this recovery, there’s a lot of things we need to be doing and focusing on and trying to find those right partners, to find the right marketing avenue. Make sure people know Vermont is a place you can come, go to a park, see a concert, see a poetry reading, grab a dinner and go on with your business or your vacation,” said Nate Formalarie with the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.

Click here to see the calendar and find out what events are coming up this summer.

