Vermont, NH among states opposing Purdue Pharma settlement

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont and New Hampshire are among nine states that will not sign on to a proposed bankruptcy plan stemming from a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, about its role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

The $4.5 settlement announced Thursday would drop opposition to the bankruptcy reorganization plan, in exchange for a release of documents and an additional $50 million from members of the Sackler family, the company’s owners.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the deal does not sufficiently hold the Sackler family sufficiently accountable. “At the end of the bankruptcy, the Sacklers will keep billions of dollars in wealth made from the opioid crisis and have all claims against them dismissed. Meanwhile, the states will continue to struggle to abate the crisis the Sacklers caused,” Donovan said in a statement. He did say he supports making the Purdue Pharma documents public.

Fifteen states, including New York, agreed to the settlement in an effort to speed up funding for recovery programs that will go towards prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after facing a storm of lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. A number of other companies, including Johnson & Johnson and other major pharmacy chains also face legal action.

A federal bankruptcy judge still needs to confirm the deal. If approved, New York state was expected to receive at least $200 million.

