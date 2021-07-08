Advertisement

Vermont, NH among states opposing Purdue Pharma settlement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont and New Hampshire are among nine states that will not sign on to a proposed bankruptcy plan stemming from a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, about its role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

The $4.5 settlement announced Thursday would drop opposition to the bankruptcy reorganization plan, in exchange for a release of documents and an additional $50 million from members of the Sackler family, the company’s owners.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the deal does not sufficiently hold the Sackler family sufficiently accountable. “At the end of the bankruptcy, the Sacklers will keep billions of dollars in wealth made from the opioid crisis and have all claims against them dismissed. Meanwhile, the states will continue to struggle to abate the crisis the Sacklers caused,” Donovan said in a statement. He did say he supports making the Purdue Pharma documents public.

Fifteen states, including New York, agreed to the settlement in an effort to speed up funding for recovery programs that will go towards prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after facing a storm of lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. A number of other companies, including Johnson & Johnson and other major pharmacy chains also face legal action.

A federal bankruptcy judge still needs to confirm the deal. If approved, New York state was expected to receive at least $200 million.

Related Stories:

Vt., NH, NY to see millions from opioid marketing settlement

Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in case initiated by Vermont prosecutors

Vermont takes legal action against opioid makers

Vermont sues opioid drugmaker over marketing practices

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea
NY couple charged in death of Schuyler Falls woman
Police couldn’t say if the aircraft was for skydiving or if it was a small, private plane.
Quebec woman hit and killed by plane
File photo
NY prison chaplain charged with having sex with inmate
St. Johnsbury prison
Vermont woman caught bringing suspected drugs into prison
File photo
Vermont’s largest medical cannabis company sold

Latest News

sdf
Ben & Jerry's reality show in the works
sdf
UVM Medical Center copes with shortage of specialists, lengthy patient wait times
sdf
A record fundraising year for The Prouty
sdf
Vermont experiencing hard liquor shortages
Police searched Thursday at the home on Blake Road in Schuyler Falls.
North Country homicide raises new questions about bail reform