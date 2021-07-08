BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a gray Thursday, but heavy rain held out for most of the day. We’ll continue to see showers increase in coverage and intensity across the area through the evening hours. Widespread rain is expected Thursday night into Friday morning as a disturbance slides in from the west. Rain could be heavy at times, and isolated rumbles of thunder are possible.

While that system is bringing rain to northern New York and Vermont, Tropical Storm Elsa will continue her trek up the East Coast. The latest forecast takes the center of Elsa through far eastern New England, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of southern New Hampshire and Maine. Elsa may slightly enhance rainfall totals in southern Vermont, but that will be the extent of her impacts here.

Still, the low pressure system moving in from the west will be enough to provide a good soaking. Most locations can count on a solid half inch to two inches of rainfall. Isolated higher or lower totals are possible, with the highest totals in southern Vermont and the lowest totals along the Canadian border in Vermont and New York.

This rainfall could also result in flood conditions for small rivers, streams and low-lying areas. As a result, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of south-central Vermont and New Hampshire. This includes Rutland, Orange, Windsor, Bennington, Windham and Grafton County.

Showers taper off into Friday evening, and the sky clears out just in time for a dry and seasonable weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dry conditions stay with us through the start of next week, but unsettled conditions return by Tuesday with more humidity.

-Jess

