BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We keep saying that we need rain. Indeed, much of our region is in a moderate drought right now. Well, we are going to get plenty of rain over the next 24 hours or so.

Showers will be on-and-off through the morning hours, then there will be a brief lull in the action early afternoon. The brunt of the wet weather will be coming through late afternoon through the evening hours. That is when some good downpours can be expected. There may be a rumble or two of thunder, too.

More rain will fall, on & off, overnight, especially our central, southern and eastern areas. There will still be some steady rain in our southern & eastern areas early Friday, but to the north, this will all be tapering off. The showers will finally come to an end late Friday night. Tropical Storm Elsa will be moving up the east coast with heavy rain & strong winds, but it will be staying well off to our east.

A good 1-3″ (or more!) of rain can be expected over the next couple of days, and that could lead to some minor flooding problems. A *FLASH FLOOD WATCH* will be in effect in our central & southern counties from Thursday Evening through Friday Evening.

Our timing is good, though - we’ll get that rain out of here just in time for the weekend, which will feature a return of sunshine and near seasonable temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 82°).

It turns unsettled again next week with another frontal system coming in with the chance for showers each day, Monday through Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be monitoring the heavy rainfall over the next few days, and we’ll be letting you know of any flooding problems that may arise with this frontal system. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.