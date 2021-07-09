AG asks for home detention of Bennington ‘white nationalist’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are asking a judge to impose tighter restrictions against a Bennington man accused of violating Vermont’s gun magazine capacity ban.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan Friday said he filed a motion that would require home detention for Max Misch after he was charged on Tuesday with felony counts of domestic violence.
It comes after Misch, a self-described white nationalist, was arrested in May on charges of violating court conditions after police learned he spoke with a witness in his pending state case.
Donovan says Misch has repeatedly violated court conditions, is a danger to the public, and should be confined to his personal residence 24/7.
Misch was charged in 2019 with allegedly buying two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and then bringing them back to Vermont. He recently lost a state Supreme Court appeal that the high-capacity gun magazine law was unconstitutional. He has also been accused of racial baiting, including harassing former Black state representative Kiah Morris and willfully damaging a Black Lives Matter mural.
