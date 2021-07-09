Advertisement

NH man arrested following police chase

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway after a man wanted in both New Hampshire and Vermont led police on a chase Thursday afternoon.

Several law enforcement agencies were part of an extensive surveillance operation trying to arrest Hunter Ramsay, 26, of Jefferson, New Hampshire. We’re told he was wanted for violation of his conditions of probation in New Hampshire and for burglary in Vermont and that he had previously made threats against law enforcement.

He was found in Bethlehem Thursday, but when police arrived, he was able to speed off. After using spike strips, Ramsay eventually abandoned his car on Wilkins Farm Road in Littleton. Police say he tried to run into the woods with two guns but surrendered without incident

He was charged with disobeying a police officer and possession of metallic knuckles. We’re told additional charges may be coming.

